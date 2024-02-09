Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 102.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.57 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : The last day of NHPC trading saw an open price of 103.99 and a close price of 102.64. The stock reached a high of 104.82 and a low of 100. With a market cap of 102,027.42 crore, NHPC is performing well in the market. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84, while the 52-week low is 37.8. On the BSE, a total of 8,010,357 shares were traded on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹102.64 on last trading day

On the last day, NHPC had a trading volume of 8,010,357 shares on the BSE. The closing price for NHPC shares on this day was 102.64.

