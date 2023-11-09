Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 50.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.43 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 50.6 and closed at 50.26. The stock reached a high of 52.35 and a low of 50.45. NHPC has a market capitalization of 51,661.61 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 56.78, while the 52-week low is 36.8. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for NHPC was 1,158,494.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months5.26%
6 Months15.41%
YTD29.06%
1 Year16.86%
09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹51.43, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹50.26

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 51.43. There has been a percent change of 2.33, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.17, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, NHPC stock has experienced positive growth.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹50.26 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 1,158,494 shares traded. The closing price for NHPC shares was 50.26.

