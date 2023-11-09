NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹50.6 and closed at ₹50.26. The stock reached a high of ₹52.35 and a low of ₹50.45. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹51,661.61 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹56.78, while the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for NHPC was 1,158,494.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|5.26%
|6 Months
|15.41%
|YTD
|29.06%
|1 Year
|16.86%
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹51.43. There has been a percent change of 2.33, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.17, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, NHPC stock has experienced positive growth.
On the last day of NHPC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 1,158,494 shares traded. The closing price for NHPC shares was ₹50.26.
