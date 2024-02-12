Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -6.14 %. The stock closed at 96.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.34 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at 102.44 and closed at 101.57. The stock reached a high of 102.44 and a low of 92.5. The market capitalization of NHPC is 96,683.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 27,532,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.34, down -6.14% from yesterday's ₹96.25

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 90.34, which represents a decrease of 6.14 percent. The net change is -5.91. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.37%
3 Months69.1%
6 Months91.92%
YTD48.99%
1 Year136.2%
12 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹95.84, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹96.25

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 95.84. The percent change is -0.43, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.41.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹101.57 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC's trading on the BSE, a total of 27,532,088 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 101.57.

