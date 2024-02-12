NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹102.44 and closed at ₹101.57. The stock reached a high of ₹102.44 and a low of ₹92.5. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹96,683.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹115.84 and the 52-week low is ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 27,532,088 shares.
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹90.34, which represents a decrease of 6.14 percent. The net change is -5.91. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.37%
|3 Months
|69.1%
|6 Months
|91.92%
|YTD
|48.99%
|1 Year
|136.2%
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹95.84. The percent change is -0.43, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.41.
On the last day of NHPC's trading on the BSE, a total of 27,532,088 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹101.57.
