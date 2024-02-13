NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Soars as Investors React Positively to Latest News

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC had an open price of ₹95.84 and a close price of ₹96.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹95.84 and a low of ₹77.71. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹81,394.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹115.84, and the 52-week low is ₹37.8. On the BSE, NHPC had a trading volume of 41,257,662 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock's low price for the day was ₹77.38, while the high price reached ₹87.8.
The stock price of NHPC is currently at ₹83.65, which represents a net change of 2.62. This reflects a percent change of 3.23.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-21.85%
|3 Months
|41.91%
|6 Months
|60.87%
|YTD
|25.39%
|1 Year
|102.5%
The stock price of NHPC has decreased by 15.81% or ₹15.22. The current price stands at ₹81.03.
On the last day of trading, NHPC had a volume of 41,257,662 shares on the BSE. The closing price for NHPC was ₹96.25.
