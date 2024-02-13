Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Soars as Investors React Positively to Latest News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 81.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.65 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC had an open price of 95.84 and a close price of 96.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 95.84 and a low of 77.71. The market capitalization of NHPC is 81,394.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 115.84, and the 52-week low is 37.8. On the BSE, NHPC had a trading volume of 41,257,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price for the day was 77.38, while the high price reached 87.8.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹83.65, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹81.03

The stock price of NHPC is currently at 83.65, which represents a net change of 2.62. This reflects a percent change of 3.23.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-21.85%
3 Months41.91%
6 Months60.87%
YTD25.39%
1 Year102.5%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹81.03, down -15.81% from yesterday's ₹96.25

The stock price of NHPC has decreased by 15.81% or 15.22. The current price stands at 81.03.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹96.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC had a volume of 41,257,662 shares on the BSE. The closing price for NHPC was 96.25.

