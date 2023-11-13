Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Growth in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 51.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.36 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at 52.29 and closed at 51.59. The highest price reached during the day was 52.29, while the lowest was 51.76. NHPC's market cap is currently at 52,113.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 56.78 and the 52-week low is 36.8. On the BSE, a total of 177,050 shares of NHPC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months3.55%
6 Months15.82%
YTD29.81%
1 Year18.48%
13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹52.36, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹51.88

NHPC stock is currently priced at 52.36 with a 0.93 percent increase. The net change is 0.48.

13 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹51.87, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹51.88

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 51.87, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹51.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC had a BSE volume of 177,050 shares and closed at a price of 51.59.

