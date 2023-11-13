NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Growth in Trading Today

On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹52.29 and closed at ₹51.59. The highest price reached during the day was ₹52.29, while the lowest was ₹51.76. NHPC's market cap is currently at ₹52,113.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹56.78 and the 52-week low is ₹36.8. On the BSE, a total of 177,050 shares of NHPC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|3.55%
|6 Months
|15.82%
|YTD
|29.81%
|1 Year
|18.48%
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹52.36 with a 0.93 percent increase. The net change is 0.48.
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹51.87, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NHPC had a BSE volume of 177,050 shares and closed at a price of ₹51.59.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!