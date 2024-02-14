NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹80.73 and closed at ₹81.03. The stock reached a high of ₹87.83 and a low of ₹77.38 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹86,186.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹115.84, and the 52-week low is ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 41,207,712.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of NHPC is currently ₹84.28, which represents a decrease of 1.77% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.52.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.26%
|3 Months
|49.3%
|6 Months
|70.41%
|YTD
|32.82%
|1 Year
|114.23%
NHPC stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 5.89 and a net change of 4.77. The stock is currently priced at ₹85.8.
On the last day of NHPC's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 41,207,712. The closing price for the day was ₹81.03.
