NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
NHPC stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 85.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.28 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 80.73 and closed at 81.03. The stock reached a high of 87.83 and a low of 77.38 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is 86,186.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115.84, and the 52-week low is 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 41,207,712.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹84.28, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹85.8

The stock price of NHPC is currently 84.28, which represents a decrease of 1.77% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.52.

14 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.26%
3 Months49.3%
6 Months70.41%
YTD32.82%
1 Year114.23%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹85.8, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹81.03

NHPC stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 5.89 and a net change of 4.77. The stock is currently priced at 85.8.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹81.03 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 41,207,712. The closing price for the day was 81.03.

