NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 88.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.02 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 84.99 and closed at 85.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 89.8 and a low of 83. The market capitalization of NHPC is 88,948.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 115.84 and its 52-week low is 37.8. On the BSE, there were 22,643,916 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹91.02, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹88.55

NHPC stock has a current price of 91.02. It has experienced a percent change of 2.79, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.47, suggesting an increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹85.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC had a BSE volume of 22,643,916 shares. The closing price for the stock was 85.8.

