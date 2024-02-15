NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹84.99 and closed at ₹85.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹89.8 and a low of ₹83. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹88,948.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹115.84 and its 52-week low is ₹37.8. On the BSE, there were 22,643,916 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock has a current price of ₹91.02. It has experienced a percent change of 2.79, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.47, suggesting an increase in value.
On the last day of trading, NHPC had a BSE volume of 22,643,916 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹85.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!