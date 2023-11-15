NHPC Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹51.87 and closed at ₹51.88. The stock reached a high of ₹52.74 and a low of ₹51.6. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹52,314.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.78, while the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 1,208,674 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.