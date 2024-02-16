NHPC Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹91.02 and closed at ₹88.55. The stock had a high of ₹96.5 and a low of ₹89.35 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹93,027.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹115.84, while the 52-week low is ₹37.8. The stock had a trading volume of 29,508,499 shares on the BSE.
16 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
