NHPC Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 4.58 %. The stock closed at 88.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.61 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 91.02 and closed at 88.55. The stock had a high of 96.5 and a low of 89.35 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is 93,027.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115.84, while the 52-week low is 37.8. The stock had a trading volume of 29,508,499 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹88.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,508,499. The closing price for the shares was 88.55.

