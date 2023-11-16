NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

On the last day, NHPC had an open price of ₹52.52 and a close price of ₹52.08. The stock reached a high of ₹52.95 and a low of ₹51.6 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹52,023.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹56.78 and the lowest was ₹36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 595,202 shares.
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹52.15, which represents a 0.7 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 0.36.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|3.7%
|6 Months
|16.7%
|YTD
|30.06%
|1 Year
|20.37%
The current price of NHPC stock is ₹51.73. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.06 in the stock price.
On the last day of NHPC BSE trading, there were 595,202 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹52.08.
