NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 51.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.15 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day, NHPC had an open price of 52.52 and a close price of 52.08. The stock reached a high of 52.95 and a low of 51.6 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is 52,023.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 56.78 and the lowest was 36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 595,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹52.15, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹51.79

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 52.15, which represents a 0.7 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 0.36.

16 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months3.7%
6 Months16.7%
YTD30.06%
1 Year20.37%
16 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹51.73, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹51.79

The current price of NHPC stock is 51.73. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, suggesting a decrease of 0.06 in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹52.08 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC BSE trading, there were 595,202 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 52.08.

