NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees positive gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
NHPC stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 51.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.1 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day, NHPC opened at 51.99 and closed at 51.79. The high for the day was 52.39 and the low was 51.65. The market cap for NHPC is 52023.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 56.78 and a low of 36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 863334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NHPC stock reached a low of 51.66 and a high of 52.24 on the current trading day.

17 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹52.1, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹51.79

The current price of NHPC stock is 52.1, with a net change of 0.31 and a percent change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months3.02%
6 Months17.59%
YTD30.31%
1 Year21.31%
17 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹51.99, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹51.79

NHPC stock is currently trading at 51.99, representing a 0.39% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 0.2.

17 Nov 2023, 08:46 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹51.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a volume of 863334 shares with a closing price of 51.79.

