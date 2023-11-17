NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees positive gains in today's trading

On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹51.99 and closed at ₹51.79. The high for the day was ₹52.39 and the low was ₹51.65. The market cap for NHPC is ₹52023.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹56.78 and a low of ₹36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 863334 shares.
The NHPC stock reached a low of ₹51.66 and a high of ₹52.24 on the current trading day.
The current price of NHPC stock is ₹52.1, with a net change of 0.31 and a percent change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|3.02%
|6 Months
|17.59%
|YTD
|30.31%
|1 Year
|21.31%
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹51.99, representing a 0.39% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 0.2.
On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a volume of 863334 shares with a closing price of ₹51.79.
