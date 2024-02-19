Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 6.07 %. The stock closed at 92.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.59 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at 92.95 on the last trading day with an open price of 94.6. The high was 97.49 and the low was 94.02. The market capitalization stood at 97,738.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 115.84 and the low was 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,131,367 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 11:18 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock opened at 94.02, reached a high of 98.9, and hit a low of 94.02 on the current day.

19 Feb 2024, 11:06 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹98.59, up 6.07% from yesterday's ₹92.95

NHPC stock is currently trading at 98.59, with a 6.07% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.64.

Click here for NHPC Profit Loss

19 Feb 2024, 10:34 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power382.656.51.73412.75182.45122332.89
Adani Energy Solutions1072.412.751.21250.0630.0119625.44
NHPC97.174.224.54115.8437.897607.6
JSW Energy491.410.92.27521.4204.880615.95
Torrent Power1176.73.30.281235.1437.9656554.18
19 Feb 2024, 10:30 AM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹97.71, up 5.12% from yesterday's ₹92.95

NHPC stock is currently priced at 97.71, representing a 5.12% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 4.76 points.

19 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 94.02 and the high price was 98.25.

19 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

19 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹92.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), NHPC had a volume of 6,131,367 shares traded with a closing price of 92.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!