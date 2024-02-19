NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Gains in Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at ₹92.95 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹94.6. The high was ₹97.49 and the low was ₹94.02. The market capitalization stood at ₹97,738.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹115.84 and the low was ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,131,367 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock opened at ₹94.02, reached a high of ₹98.9, and hit a low of ₹94.02 on the current day.
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹98.59, with a 6.07% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.64.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|382.65
|6.5
|1.73
|412.75
|182.45
|122332.89
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1072.4
|12.75
|1.2
|1250.0
|630.0
|119625.44
|NHPC
|97.17
|4.22
|4.54
|115.84
|37.8
|97607.6
|JSW Energy
|491.4
|10.9
|2.27
|521.4
|204.8
|80615.95
|Torrent Power
|1176.7
|3.3
|0.28
|1235.1
|437.96
|56554.18
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹97.71, representing a 5.12% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 4.76 points.
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹94.02 and the high price was ₹98.25.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), NHPC had a volume of 6,131,367 shares traded with a closing price of ₹92.95.
