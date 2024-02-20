NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹94.6 and closed at ₹92.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹98.9, while the low was ₹94.02. The market capitalization stood at ₹97,446.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were ₹115.84 and ₹37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 27,349,285.

