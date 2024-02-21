NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock plunges as investors react to negative market conditions

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹97.89 and closed at ₹97.01. The high for the day was ₹98.7 and the low was ₹94.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹95236.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were ₹115.84 and ₹37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 15826445 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹94.81, reflecting a decrease of 2.27% from the previous trading day. The net change is -2.2, indicating a decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the total volume was 15,826,445 shares with a closing price of ₹97.01.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!