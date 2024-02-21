Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock plunges as investors react to negative market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 97.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.81 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at 97.89 and closed at 97.01. The high for the day was 98.7 and the low was 94.2. The market capitalization stood at 95236.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were 115.84 and 37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 15826445 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹94.81, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹97.01

NHPC stock is currently priced at 94.81, reflecting a decrease of 2.27% from the previous trading day. The net change is -2.2, indicating a decline in the stock value.

21 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹97.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the total volume was 15,826,445 shares with a closing price of 97.01.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!