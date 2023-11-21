NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NHPC's open price was ₹53.08 and the close price was ₹52.74. The highest price reached during the day was ₹53.49, while the lowest price was ₹52.5. NHPC's market capitalization is ₹53,037.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.78, while the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1,263,277.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NHPC stock reached a low price of ₹52.71 and a high price of ₹53.19 on the current day.
The current data for NHPC stock shows that its price is ₹52.95 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.83%
|3 Months
|4.68%
|6 Months
|21.24%
|YTD
|32.83%
|1 Year
|25.56%
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹53.03. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.23, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a modest upward trend.
On the last day of NHPC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,263,277, and the closing price was ₹52.74.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!