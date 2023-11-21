Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 52.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.95 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day, NHPC's open price was 53.08 and the close price was 52.74. The highest price reached during the day was 53.49, while the lowest price was 52.5. NHPC's market capitalization is 53,037.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.78, while the 52-week low is 36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1,263,277.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NHPC stock reached a low price of 52.71 and a high price of 53.19 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹52.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹52.8

The current data for NHPC stock shows that its price is 52.95 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.83%
3 Months4.68%
6 Months21.24%
YTD32.83%
1 Year25.56%
21 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹53.03, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹52.8

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 53.03. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.23, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a modest upward trend.

21 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹52.74 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,263,277, and the closing price was 52.74.

