NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
NHPC stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 92.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.4 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at 95.94 and closed at 94.81. The high for the day was 96.56 and the low was 91.58. The market capitalization stands at 93,107.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 115.84 and 37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,599,786 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹92.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹92.69

NHPC stock is currently trading at 92.4 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.29. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹94.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a volume of 14,599,786 shares with a closing price of 94.81.

