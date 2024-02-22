NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Dips in Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹95.94 and closed at ₹94.81. The high for the day was ₹96.56 and the low was ₹91.58. The market capitalization stands at ₹93,107.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹115.84 and ₹37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,599,786 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹92.4 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.29.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a volume of 14,599,786 shares with a closing price of ₹94.81.
