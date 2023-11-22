NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at a price of ₹53.09 and closed at ₹52.8. The stock reached a high of ₹55.1 and a low of ₹52.21 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is currently at ₹54,584.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.78, while the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,731 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹52.8 on last trading day
