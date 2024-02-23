Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 92.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.01 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 92.4 and closed at 92.69. The stock reached a high of 94.89 and a low of 88.6. The market capitalization of NHPC was 94,433.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 17,091,612 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹92.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,091,612 and the closing price was 92.69.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!