NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 54.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.18 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day of trading for NHPC, the stock opened at 54.6 and closed at 54.48. The highest price reached during the day was 55.55, while the lowest price was 54.2. NHPC has a market capitalization of 55,428.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.78, and the 52-week low is 36.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,427,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.47%
3 Months7.94%
6 Months29.16%
YTD38.74%
1 Year31.62%
24 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹55.18, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹54.48

The current price of NHPC stock is 55.18, showing a percent change of 1.28. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹54.48 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,427,466. The closing price of NHPC shares on that day was 54.48.

