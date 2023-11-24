NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading for NHPC, the stock opened at ₹54.6 and closed at ₹54.48. The highest price reached during the day was ₹55.55, while the lowest price was ₹54.2. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹55,428.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.78, and the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,427,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.