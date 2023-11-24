NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading for NHPC, the stock opened at ₹54.6 and closed at ₹54.48. The highest price reached during the day was ₹55.55, while the lowest price was ₹54.2. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹55,428.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.78, and the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,427,466 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.47%
|3 Months
|7.94%
|6 Months
|29.16%
|YTD
|38.74%
|1 Year
|31.62%
The current price of NHPC stock is ₹55.18, showing a percent change of 1.28. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of NHPC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,427,466. The closing price of NHPC shares on that day was ₹54.48.
