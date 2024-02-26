Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 94.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.75 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 94.5 and closed at 94.01 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 94.95 and a low of 91.1. The market cap of NHPC is 92,163.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,936,711 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹91.75, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹94.01

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 91.75 with a percent change of -2.4% and a net change of -2.26. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

26 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹94.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the National Stock Exchange (BSE), NHPC had a trading volume of 6,936,711 shares with a closing price of 94.01.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!