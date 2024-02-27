Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock rises as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 91.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.25 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day of trading, opening at 90.85 and closing at 91.75. The stock reached a high of 94.09 and a low of 90.6 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at 92,665.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 115.84 and 37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 11,149,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.75%
3 Months52.76%
6 Months82.03%
YTD42.72%
1 Year138.86%
27 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹92.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹91.75

NHPC stock is currently trading at 92.25, with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹91.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on BSE had a volume of 11,14,915 shares with a closing price of 91.75.

