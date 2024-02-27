NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock rises as investors show confidence

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day of trading, opening at ₹90.85 and closing at ₹91.75. The stock reached a high of ₹94.09 and a low of ₹90.6 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at ₹92,665.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹115.84 and ₹37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 11,149,145 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.75%
|3 Months
|52.76%
|6 Months
|82.03%
|YTD
|42.72%
|1 Year
|138.86%
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹92.25, with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NHPC on BSE had a volume of 11,14,915 shares with a closing price of ₹91.75.
