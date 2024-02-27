NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock rises as investors show confidence

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day of trading, opening at ₹90.85 and closing at ₹91.75. The stock reached a high of ₹94.09 and a low of ₹90.6 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at ₹92,665.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹115.84 and ₹37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 11,149,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.