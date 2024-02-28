Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 92.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.28 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 92.64, reached a high of 93, and a low of 90 before closing at 92.25 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 90,686.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 37.8, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 7,572,192 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹92.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a volume of 7,572,192 shares with a closing price of 92.25.

