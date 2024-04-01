NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at ₹90.47, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹89.63

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹90.56 and closed at ₹88.56. The high for the day was ₹90.95 and the low was ₹88.7. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹90,033.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 7,417,186.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|406.9
|12.75
|3.23
|433.2
|182.45
|130085.6
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1112.0
|86.2
|8.4
|1250.0
|686.9
|124042.79
|NHPC
|90.47
|0.84
|0.94
|115.84
|38.7
|90877.43
|JSW Energy
|519.15
|-9.75
|-1.84
|537.9
|220.65
|85168.44
|Torrent Power
|1422.1
|67.35
|4.97
|1515.0
|485.0
|68348.51
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
The NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹89.44 and a high of ₹90.89 on the current day.
NHPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
NHPC Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 39.90 and a high of 115.85. Investors have experienced a significant price range in the past year, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for profit.
NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|86.61
|10 Days
|84.90
|20 Days
|86.66
|50 Days
|88.00
|100 Days
|74.21
|300 Days
|61.63
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.27%
|3 Months
|35.78%
|6 Months
|72.83%
|YTD
|38.85%
|1 Year
|115.63%
