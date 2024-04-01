Active Stocks
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at ₹90.47, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹89.63

10 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 89.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.47 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today
NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 90.56 and closed at 88.56. The high for the day was 90.95 and the low was 88.7. The market capitalization was recorded at 90,033.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 7,417,186.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30:42 PM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC closed today at ₹90.47, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹89.63

NHPC stock closed at 90.47 today, marking a 0.94% increase from yesterday's closing price of 89.63. The net change was 0.84.

01 Apr 2024, 06:18:18 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power406.912.753.23433.2182.45130085.6
Adani Energy Solutions1112.086.28.41250.0686.9124042.79
NHPC90.470.840.94115.8438.790877.43
JSW Energy519.15-9.75-1.84537.9220.6585168.44
Torrent Power1422.167.354.971515.0485.068348.51
01 Apr 2024, 05:30:42 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 89.44 and a high of 90.89 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:48 PM IST

NHPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

NHPC Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 39.90 and a high of 115.85. Investors have experienced a significant price range in the past year, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for profit.

01 Apr 2024, 03:04:21 PM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.32, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹89.63

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.32, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30:02 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power407.613.453.41433.2182.45130309.39
Adani Energy Solutions1092.166.36.461250.0686.9121822.96
NHPC90.390.760.85115.8438.790797.07
JSW Energy525.9-3.0-0.57537.9220.6586275.8
Torrent Power1424.8570.15.171515.0485.068480.68
01 Apr 2024, 02:20:47 PM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹90.44, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹89.63

The NHPC stock is currently trading at 90.44, with a percent change of 0.9% and a net change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:11:19 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 89.44 and the high price was 90.89.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:33 PM IST

NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:06 PM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹90.43, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹89.63

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.43, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:33:00 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days86.61
10 Days84.90
20 Days86.66
50 Days88.00
100 Days74.21
300 Days61.63
01 Apr 2024, 01:13:50 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 89.44 and the high price was 90.89.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03:46 PM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.49, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹89.63

NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.49, with a net change of 0.86 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50:35 PM IST

01 Apr 2024, 12:32:46 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power407.213.053.31433.2182.45130181.51
Adani Energy Solutions1086.360.55.91250.0686.9121175.97
NHPC90.380.750.84115.8438.790787.02
JSW Energy534.05.10.96537.9220.6587604.64
Torrent Power1420.5565.84.861515.0485.068274.02
01 Apr 2024, 12:21:38 PM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹90.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹89.63

NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.4, showing a 0.86% increase in value with a net change of 0.77.

01 Apr 2024, 12:10:02 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock reached a low of 89.44 and a high of 90.89 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:50:34 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy0001
Hold0000
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
01 Apr 2024, 11:44:26 AM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹90.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹89.63

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.4, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32:48 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power405.811.652.96433.2182.45129733.93
Adani Energy Solutions1085.4559.655.811250.0686.9121081.15
NHPC90.50.870.97115.8438.790907.57
JSW Energy534.355.451.03537.9220.6587662.05
Torrent Power1438.3583.66.171515.0485.069129.51
01 Apr 2024, 11:10:02 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NHPC stock had a low price of 89.44 and a high price of 90.89 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:56 AM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.3, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹89.63

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.3, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power404.310.152.58433.2182.45129254.38
Adani Energy Solutions1075.049.24.81250.0686.9119915.46
NHPC90.641.011.13115.8438.791048.2
JSW Energy534.055.150.97537.9220.6587612.84
Torrent Power1445.4590.76.691515.0485.069470.75
01 Apr 2024, 10:20:46 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹90.41, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹89.63

NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.41, with a net change of 0.78 and a percentage change of 0.87. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:13:29 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 89.44, and the high price reached was 90.85.

01 Apr 2024, 09:52:19 AM IST

01 Apr 2024, 09:40:09 AM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.48, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹89.63

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.48 with a percent change of 0.95, representing a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31:17 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.27%
3 Months35.78%
6 Months72.83%
YTD38.85%
1 Year115.63%
01 Apr 2024, 09:02:21 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.63, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹88.56

The current data of NHPC stock shows that the price is 89.63, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 1.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:02:29 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹88.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC had a volume of 7,417,186 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 88.56.

