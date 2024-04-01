NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at 90.47, up 0.94% from yesterday's 89.63

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹90.56 and closed at ₹88.56. The high for the day was ₹90.95 and the low was ₹88.7. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹90,033.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 7,417,186.
NHPC stock closed at ₹90.47 today, marking a 0.94% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹89.63. The net change was ₹0.84.
The NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹89.44 and a high of ₹90.89 on the current day.
NHPC Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 39.90 and a high of 115.85. Investors have experienced a significant price range in the past year, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for profit.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.32, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹90.44, with a percent change of 0.9% and a net change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹89.44 and the high price was ₹90.89.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.43, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹89.44 and the high price was ₹90.89.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.49, with a net change of 0.86 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.4, showing a 0.86% increase in value with a net change of 0.77.
NHPC stock reached a low of ₹89.44 and a high of ₹90.89 on the current day.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.4, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The NHPC stock had a low price of ₹89.44 and a high price of ₹90.89 on the current day.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.3, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.41, with a net change of 0.78 and a percentage change of 0.87. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹89.44, and the high price reached was ₹90.85.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.48 with a percent change of 0.95, representing a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data of NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹89.63, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 1.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NHPC had a volume of 7,417,186 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹88.56.
