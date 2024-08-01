NHPC Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹105.65, reached a high of ₹106, and a low of ₹104.75 before closing at ₹105.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹105,523.09 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹118.45, and the 52-week low was ₹48.45. The BSE volume for NHPC was 1,134,746 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 9.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1134 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹106 & ₹104.75 yesterday to end at ₹105.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.