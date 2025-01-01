NHPC Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.61 and closed slightly higher at ₹79.65. The stock reached a high of ₹81.01 and a low of ₹78.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹81,053.39 crore, NHPC's performance reflects stability within a 52-week range, with a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹64.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 834,513 shares.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.78
|Support 1
|79.1
|Resistance 2
|82.75
|Support 2
|77.39
|Resistance 3
|84.46
|Support 3
|76.42
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 23.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 834 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹81.01 & ₹78.4 yesterday to end at ₹80.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend