NHPC Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock closed at ₹98.6 on the last day with an open price of ₹98.9. The high for the day was ₹102.85, and the low was ₹98.7. The market cap stood at 101153.5 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹117.8 and a low of ₹44.87. The BSE volume for the day was 7335310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.66
|Support 1
|98.52
|Resistance 2
|104.81
|Support 2
|96.53
|Resistance 3
|106.8
|Support 3
|94.38
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 6.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.85 & ₹98.7 yesterday to end at ₹98.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend