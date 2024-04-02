NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at ₹89.63 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹90.69. The stock reached a high of ₹90.89 and a low of ₹89.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹90,877.43 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84, and the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,356,536 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|408.5
|1.6
|0.39
|433.2
|182.45
|130597.12
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1098.15
|-13.85
|-1.25
|1250.0
|686.9
|122497.83
|NHPC
|92.22
|1.75
|1.93
|115.84
|38.7
|92635.31
|JSW Energy
|541.95
|22.8
|4.39
|537.9
|220.65
|88908.86
|Torrent Power
|1466.2
|44.1
|3.1
|1515.0
|485.0
|70468.03
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹89.6 and a high of ₹92.84 during the current day's trading session.
NHPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
NHPC Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 39.90 and a high of 115.85. This data indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors.
NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹92.09, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹90.47
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹92.09, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 1.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|409.0
|2.1
|0.52
|433.2
|182.45
|130756.97
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1101.0
|-11.0
|-0.99
|1250.0
|686.9
|122815.74
|NHPC
|92.17
|1.7
|1.88
|115.84
|38.7
|92585.09
|JSW Energy
|537.3
|18.15
|3.5
|537.9
|220.65
|88146.01
|Torrent Power
|1454.35
|32.25
|2.27
|1515.0
|485.0
|69898.5
NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹92.18, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹90.47
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.18, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 1.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
Click here for NHPC Board Meetings
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's low price for the day was ₹89.6, while the high price reached ₹92.84.
NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.67, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹90.47
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹91.67 with a 1.33% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.2.
NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|86.61
|10 Days
|84.90
|20 Days
|86.66
|50 Days
|88.00
|100 Days
|74.21
|300 Days
|61.71
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹89.6 while the high price reached ₹92.33.
NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.54, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹90.47
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹91.54, with a net change of 1.07 and a percent change of 1.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|409.95
|3.05
|0.75
|433.2
|182.45
|131060.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1103.5
|-8.5
|-0.76
|1250.0
|686.9
|123094.62
|NHPC
|91.02
|0.55
|0.61
|115.84
|38.7
|91429.91
|JSW Energy
|534.9
|15.75
|3.03
|537.9
|220.65
|87752.28
|Torrent Power
|1457.9
|35.8
|2.52
|1515.0
|485.0
|70069.12
NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.1, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹90.47
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹91.1 with a net change of 0.63 and a percent change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for NHPC News
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock had a low price of ₹89.6 and a high price of ₹92.33 on the current day.
NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.09, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹90.47
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹91.09, reflecting a 0.69% increase. The net change is 0.62. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|410.6
|3.7
|0.91
|433.2
|182.45
|131268.49
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1107.4
|-4.6
|-0.41
|1250.0
|686.9
|123529.66
|NHPC
|91.09
|0.62
|0.69
|115.84
|38.7
|91500.22
|JSW Energy
|527.65
|8.5
|1.64
|537.9
|220.65
|86562.89
|Torrent Power
|1470.25
|48.15
|3.39
|1515.0
|485.0
|70662.68
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
Today, NHPC stock traded with a low of ₹89.6 and a high of ₹92.33.
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.08, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹90.47
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹90.08 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|409.05
|2.15
|0.53
|433.2
|182.45
|130772.95
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1113.25
|1.25
|0.11
|1250.0
|686.9
|124182.22
|NHPC
|89.94
|-0.53
|-0.59
|115.84
|38.7
|90345.04
|JSW Energy
|526.75
|7.6
|1.46
|537.9
|220.65
|86415.25
|Torrent Power
|1438.65
|16.55
|1.16
|1515.0
|485.0
|69143.93
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.83, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹90.47
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹89.83 with a net change of -0.64 and a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
Today, NHPC stock reached a low of ₹90.32 and a high of ₹92.33.
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹91.62, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹90.47
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹91.62, with a 1.27% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹1.15.
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.61%
|3 Months
|33.59%
|6 Months
|71.4%
|YTD
|40.09%
|1 Year
|125.12%
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹90.47, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹89.63
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹90.47 with a 0.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.84.
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹89.63 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, NHPC recorded a volume of 4,356,536 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹89.63.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!