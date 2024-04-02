NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at ₹89.63 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹90.69. The stock reached a high of ₹90.89 and a low of ₹89.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹90,877.43 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84, and the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,356,536 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|408.5
|1.6
|0.39
|433.2
|182.45
|130597.12
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1098.15
|-13.85
|-1.25
|1250.0
|686.9
|122497.83
|NHPC
|92.22
|1.75
|1.93
|115.84
|38.7
|92635.31
|JSW Energy
|541.95
|22.8
|4.39
|537.9
|220.65
|88908.86
|Torrent Power
|1466.2
|44.1
|3.1
|1515.0
|485.0
|70468.03
NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹89.6 and a high of ₹92.84 during the current day's trading session.
NHPC Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 39.90 and a high of 115.85. This data indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors.
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹92.09, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 1.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|409.0
|2.1
|0.52
|433.2
|182.45
|130756.97
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1101.0
|-11.0
|-0.99
|1250.0
|686.9
|122815.74
|NHPC
|92.17
|1.7
|1.88
|115.84
|38.7
|92585.09
|JSW Energy
|537.3
|18.15
|3.5
|537.9
|220.65
|88146.01
|Torrent Power
|1454.35
|32.25
|2.27
|1515.0
|485.0
|69898.5
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.18, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 1.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
Click here for NHPC Board Meetings
NHPC stock's low price for the day was ₹89.6, while the high price reached ₹92.84.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹91.67 with a 1.33% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.2.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|86.61
|10 Days
|84.90
|20 Days
|86.66
|50 Days
|88.00
|100 Days
|74.21
|300 Days
|61.71
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹89.6 while the high price reached ₹92.33.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹91.54, with a net change of 1.07 and a percent change of 1.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|409.95
|3.05
|0.75
|433.2
|182.45
|131060.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1103.5
|-8.5
|-0.76
|1250.0
|686.9
|123094.62
|NHPC
|91.02
|0.55
|0.61
|115.84
|38.7
|91429.91
|JSW Energy
|534.9
|15.75
|3.03
|537.9
|220.65
|87752.28
|Torrent Power
|1457.9
|35.8
|2.52
|1515.0
|485.0
|70069.12
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹91.1 with a net change of 0.63 and a percent change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for NHPC News
NHPC stock had a low price of ₹89.6 and a high price of ₹92.33 on the current day.
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹91.09, reflecting a 0.69% increase. The net change is 0.62. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|410.6
|3.7
|0.91
|433.2
|182.45
|131268.49
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1107.4
|-4.6
|-0.41
|1250.0
|686.9
|123529.66
|NHPC
|91.09
|0.62
|0.69
|115.84
|38.7
|91500.22
|JSW Energy
|527.65
|8.5
|1.64
|537.9
|220.65
|86562.89
|Torrent Power
|1470.25
|48.15
|3.39
|1515.0
|485.0
|70662.68
Today, NHPC stock traded with a low of ₹89.6 and a high of ₹92.33.
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹90.08 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|409.05
|2.15
|0.53
|433.2
|182.45
|130772.95
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1113.25
|1.25
|0.11
|1250.0
|686.9
|124182.22
|NHPC
|89.94
|-0.53
|-0.59
|115.84
|38.7
|90345.04
|JSW Energy
|526.75
|7.6
|1.46
|537.9
|220.65
|86415.25
|Torrent Power
|1438.65
|16.55
|1.16
|1515.0
|485.0
|69143.93
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹89.83 with a net change of -0.64 and a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Today, NHPC stock reached a low of ₹90.32 and a high of ₹92.33.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹91.62, with a 1.27% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹1.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.61%
|3 Months
|33.59%
|6 Months
|71.4%
|YTD
|40.09%
|1 Year
|125.12%
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹90.47 with a 0.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.84.
On the last day of trading, NHPC recorded a volume of 4,356,536 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹89.63.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!