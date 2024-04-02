Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 06:16 PM IST
NHPC stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 90.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.09 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at 89.63 on the last trading day with an open price of 90.69. The stock reached a high of 90.89 and a low of 89.44. The market capitalization stood at 90,877.43 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84, and the 52-week low was 38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,356,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power408.51.60.39433.2182.45130597.12
Adani Energy Solutions1098.15-13.85-1.251250.0686.9122497.83
NHPC92.221.751.93115.8438.792635.31
JSW Energy541.9522.84.39537.9220.6588908.86
Torrent Power1466.244.13.11515.0485.070468.03
02 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 89.6 and a high of 92.84 during the current day's trading session.

02 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST NHPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

NHPC Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 39.90 and a high of 115.85. This data indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors.

02 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹92.09, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹90.47

The NHPC stock is currently trading at 92.09, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 1.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹92.18, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹90.47

NHPC stock is currently priced at 92.18, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 1.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

Click here for NHPC Board Meetings

02 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price for the day was 89.6, while the high price reached 92.84.

02 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.67, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹90.47

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 91.67 with a 1.33% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.2.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days86.61
10 Days84.90
20 Days86.66
50 Days88.00
100 Days74.21
300 Days61.71
02 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 89.6 while the high price reached 92.33.

02 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.54, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹90.47

NHPC stock is currently priced at 91.54, with a net change of 1.07 and a percent change of 1.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.1, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹90.47

NHPC stock is currently trading at 91.1 with a net change of 0.63 and a percent change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for NHPC News

02 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock had a low price of 89.6 and a high price of 92.33 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.09, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹90.47

NHPC stock is currently trading at 91.09, reflecting a 0.69% increase. The net change is 0.62. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NHPC stock traded with a low of 89.6 and a high of 92.33.

02 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.08, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹90.47

NHPC stock is currently trading at 90.08 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.83, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹90.47

The NHPC stock is currently trading at 89.83 with a net change of -0.64 and a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NHPC stock reached a low of 90.32 and a high of 92.33.

02 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹91.62, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹90.47

NHPC stock is currently priced at 91.62, with a 1.27% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

02 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.61%
3 Months33.59%
6 Months71.4%
YTD40.09%
1 Year125.12%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹90.47, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹89.63

The NHPC stock is currently trading at 90.47 with a 0.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.84.

02 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹89.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC recorded a volume of 4,356,536 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 89.63.

