NHPC Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 105.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.1 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price experienced a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at 105.8 and closing at 105.05. The high for the day was 106.35 and the low was 103.75. The market capitalization stands at 105573.32 cr with a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 48.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3429180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1106.25Support 1103.75
Resistance 2107.53Support 2102.53
Resistance 3108.75Support 3101.25
02 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 9.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3323
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 87056 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹105.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 106.35 & 103.75 yesterday to end at 105.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

