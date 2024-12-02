NHPC Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹83.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹83.55. The stock reached a high of ₹83.78 and dipped to a low of ₹80.93 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹83,886.09 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹53.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,808,360 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1808 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.78 & ₹80.93 yesterday to end at ₹81.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.