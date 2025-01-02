NHPC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹81 and closed slightly lower at ₹80.7. The shares reached a high of ₹82.44 and a low of ₹80.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹82,309.01 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a significant range, given its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹64.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 977,744 shares for the day.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹82.06. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have risen by 20.50%, reaching ₹82.06. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|-7.47%
|6 Months
|-19.24%
|YTD
|1.55%
|1 Year
|20.5%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.65
|Support 1
|80.87
|Resistance 2
|83.45
|Support 2
|79.89
|Resistance 3
|84.43
|Support 3
|79.09
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25302 k
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 977 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹80.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.44 & ₹80.75 yesterday to end at ₹81.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend