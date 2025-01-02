Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 80.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.94 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at 81 and closed slightly lower at 80.7. The shares reached a high of 82.44 and a low of 80.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 82,309.01 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a significant range, given its 52-week high of 118.45 and low of 64.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 977,744 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at 82.06. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have risen by 20.50%, reaching 82.06. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months-7.47%
6 Months-19.24%
YTD1.55%
1 Year20.5%
02 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.65Support 180.87
Resistance 283.45Support 279.89
Resistance 384.43Support 379.09
02 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 22.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
02 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25302 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 977 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹80.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 82.44 & 80.75 yesterday to end at 81.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

