NHPC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹100.85 and closed at ₹100.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹101.25, and the low was ₹99.85. The market capitalization was at ₹100,500.57 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹117.8 and ₹44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,054,407 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹100.50. Over the past year, NHPC's share price has surged by 117.85% to reach ₹100.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|3.01%
|6 Months
|51.32%
|YTD
|54.95%
|1 Year
|117.85%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.96
|Support 1
|99.52
|Resistance 2
|101.82
|Support 2
|98.94
|Resistance 3
|102.4
|Support 3
|98.08
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 6.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.25 & ₹99.85 yesterday to end at ₹100.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.