LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at ₹98.01, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹96.17

24 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Trade

NHPC stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 96.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.01 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.