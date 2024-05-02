Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at 98.01, up 1.91% from yesterday's 96.17

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 05:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 96.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.01 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 93.9 and closed at 93.43. The stock reached a high of 96.67 and a low of 93.28. The market capitalization stood at 96,603.1 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 42.55. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 12,406,190 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 97.01 and a high of 99.18.

02 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC closed today at ₹98.01, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹96.17

NHPC share price closed the day at 98.01 - a 1.91% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 99.27 , 100.33 , 101.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 97.07 , 95.93 , 94.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST NHPC Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹98.3, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹96.17

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 97.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 98.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days91.12
10 Days91.03
20 Days91.11
50 Days89.63
100 Days80.89
300 Days66.00
02 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST NHPC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
02 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹97.85, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹96.17

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 97.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 98.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock reached a high of 99.18 and a low of 97.01 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days91.12
10 Days91.03
20 Days91.11
50 Days89.63
100 Days80.89
300 Days66.00
02 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹97.94, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹96.17

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 97.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 98.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 98.88 and 97.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 97.38 and selling near hourly resistance at 98.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹97.76, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹96.17

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 97.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 98.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 1.71% to reach 97.81, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy's shares are declining, while NTPC's shares are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC368.04.91.35374.5171.9356837.31
Adani Green Energy1781.3-16.35-0.912016.0816.0282163.71
02 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
02 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 413.32% higher than yesterday

NHPC's trading volume by 10 AM has surged by 413.32% compared to yesterday, while the price sits at 98.1, reflecting a 2.01% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 99.15 & a low of 97.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.88Support 197.38
Resistance 299.77Support 296.77
Resistance 3100.38Support 395.88
02 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.42% to reach 98.5, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy is down, but NTPC is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC367.74.61.27374.5171.9356546.41
Adani Green Energy1776.45-21.2-1.182016.0816.0281395.45
02 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹98.37, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹96.17

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 97.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 98.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 98.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

The NHPC share price has increased by 1.10% and is currently trading at 97.23. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant gain of 117.40%, reaching 97.23. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.19%
3 Months4.89%
6 Months91.63%
YTD48.92%
1 Year117.4%
02 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.48Support 194.13
Resistance 298.77Support 292.07
Resistance 3100.83Support 390.78
02 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 25.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
02 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 122 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67522 k

The trading volume yesterday was 82.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 110 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹93.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 96.67 & 93.28 yesterday to end at 93.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.