NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at 98.01, up 1.91% from yesterday's 96.17

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹93.9 and closed at ₹93.43. The stock reached a high of ₹96.67 and a low of ₹93.28. The market capitalization stood at ₹96,603.1 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹42.55. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 12,406,190 shares.
NHPC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹97.01 and a high of ₹99.18.
NHPC share price closed the day at ₹98.01 - a 1.91% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 99.27 , 100.33 , 101.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 97.07 , 95.93 , 94.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹97.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹98.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹98.77 then there can be further positive price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|91.12
|10 Days
|91.03
|20 Days
|91.11
|50 Days
|89.63
|100 Days
|80.89
|300 Days
|66.00
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 26.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
NHPC stock reached a high of ₹99.18 and a low of ₹97.01 on the current day.
The stock price has been moving between 98.88 and 97.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 97.38 and selling near hourly resistance at 98.88.
Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 1.71% to reach ₹97.81, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy's shares are declining, while NTPC's shares are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|368.0
|4.9
|1.35
|374.5
|171.9
|356837.31
|Adani Green Energy
|1781.3
|-16.35
|-0.91
|2016.0
|816.0
|282163.71
NHPC's trading volume by 10 AM has surged by 413.32% compared to yesterday, while the price sits at ₹98.1, reflecting a 2.01% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC touched a high of 99.15 & a low of 97.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.88
|Support 1
|97.38
|Resistance 2
|99.77
|Support 2
|96.77
|Resistance 3
|100.38
|Support 3
|95.88
Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.42% to reach ₹98.5, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy is down, but NTPC is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|367.7
|4.6
|1.27
|374.5
|171.9
|356546.41
|Adani Green Energy
|1776.45
|-21.2
|-1.18
|2016.0
|816.0
|281395.45
The NHPC share price has increased by 1.10% and is currently trading at ₹97.23. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant gain of 117.40%, reaching ₹97.23. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.19%
|3 Months
|4.89%
|6 Months
|91.63%
|YTD
|48.92%
|1 Year
|117.4%
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.48
|Support 1
|94.13
|Resistance 2
|98.77
|Support 2
|92.07
|Resistance 3
|100.83
|Support 3
|90.78
The trading volume yesterday was 82.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 110 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹96.67 & ₹93.28 yesterday to end at ₹93.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
