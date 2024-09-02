NHPC Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹95.65 and closed at ₹95.05. The stock reached a high of ₹97.65 and dipped to a low of ₹93.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹96,633.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹118.45, and the low was ₹48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,265,590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 5.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1370 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹97.65 & ₹93.1 yesterday to end at ₹96.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.