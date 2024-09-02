Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 95.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.2 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at 95.65 and closed at 95.05. The stock reached a high of 97.65 and dipped to a low of 93.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 96,633.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 118.45, and the low was 48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,265,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 101.5, 5.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
02 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30359 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1370 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹95.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 97.65 & 93.1 yesterday to end at 96.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.