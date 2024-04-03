NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹91 and closed at ₹90.47 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹92.84 and the low was ₹89.6. The Long-term market cap was ₹92635.31 Cr. The 52-week high was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for the day was 7159572 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|412.65
|3.75
|0.92
|433.2
|192.05
|131923.87
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1096.0
|-2.15
|-0.2
|1250.0
|686.9
|122258.0
|NHPC
|92.7
|0.48
|0.52
|115.84
|39.83
|93117.47
|JSW Energy
|544.0
|2.05
|0.38
|543.8
|240.0
|89245.17
|Torrent Power
|1485.7
|20.3
|1.39
|1515.0
|512.05
|71405.24
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.85, showing a modest increase of 0.68%. The net change in the stock price is 0.63, indicating a slight positive movement in the market.
NHPC stock's today reached a high of ₹93.18 and a low of ₹91.29.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.6 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.41%
|3 Months
|31.9%
|6 Months
|73.47%
|YTD
|42.72%
|1 Year
|128.78%
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.22, with a 1.93% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.75 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NHPC on BSE had a trading volume of 7,159,572 shares with a closing price of ₹90.47.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!