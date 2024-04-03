Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 92.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.85 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 91 and closed at 90.47 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 92.84 and the low was 89.6. The Long-term market cap was 92635.31 Cr. The 52-week high was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 38.7. The BSE volume for the day was 7159572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power412.653.750.92433.2192.05131923.87
Adani Energy Solutions1096.0-2.15-0.21250.0686.9122258.0
NHPC92.70.480.52115.8439.8393117.47
JSW Energy544.02.050.38543.8240.089245.17
Torrent Power1485.720.31.391515.0512.0571405.24
03 Apr 2024, 10:24 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹92.85, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹92.22

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 92.85, showing a modest increase of 0.68%. The net change in the stock price is 0.63, indicating a slight positive movement in the market.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's today reached a high of 93.18 and a low of 91.29.

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹92.6, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹92.22

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 92.6 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.41%
3 Months31.9%
6 Months73.47%
YTD42.72%
1 Year128.78%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹92.22, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹90.47

NHPC stock is currently priced at 92.22, with a 1.93% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.75 in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹90.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on BSE had a trading volume of 7,159,572 shares with a closing price of 90.47.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!