NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹81.82 and closed at ₹81.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹82.93 and a low of ₹81.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹81,806.76 crore, NHPC's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹53.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,205,544 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.81%, currently trading at ₹82.15. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have experienced a gain of 44.47%, reaching ₹82.15. In contrast, during the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.15%
|3 Months
|-14.32%
|6 Months
|-27.99%
|YTD
|26.13%
|1 Year
|44.47%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.51
|Support 1
|81.04
|Resistance 2
|83.47
|Support 2
|80.53
|Resistance 3
|83.98
|Support 3
|79.57
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22519 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1205 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹81.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.93 & ₹81.3 yesterday to end at ₹81.49. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.