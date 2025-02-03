NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹77.25 and closed at ₹78.89, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹77.59 and a low of ₹74.58 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹80,912.76 crore, NHPC continues to demonstrate resilience in the market. The stock's performance over the past year has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19, with a BSE volume of 824,742 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 17.88% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹76.34, reflecting a decline of 3.23%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 77.39 and 74.79 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 74.79 and selling near hourly resistance 77.39 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.13
|Support 1
|75.93
|Resistance 2
|77.74
|Support 2
|75.34
|Resistance 3
|78.33
|Support 3
|74.73
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.59 & ₹74.58 yesterday to end at ₹77. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend