Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -2.40 %. The stock closed at 78.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 77.25 and closed at 78.89, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 77.59 and a low of 74.58 during the day. With a market capitalization of 80,912.76 crore, NHPC continues to demonstrate resilience in the market. The stock's performance over the past year has seen a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 72.19, with a BSE volume of 824,742 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.88% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 17.88% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 76.34, reflecting a decline of 3.23%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

03 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 77.39 and 74.79 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 74.79 and selling near hourly resistance 77.39 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 177.13Support 175.93
Resistance 277.74Support 275.34
Resistance 378.33Support 374.73
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹78.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 77.59 & 74.58 yesterday to end at 77. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.