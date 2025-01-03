NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹82.29 and closed slightly lower at ₹81.94. The stock experienced a high of ₹82.68 and a low of ₹81.31 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹82,841.4 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹64.70. The trading volume on the BSE was 864,127 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 864 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.68 & ₹81.31 yesterday to end at ₹82.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.