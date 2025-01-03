Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 81.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.45 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 82.29 and closed slightly lower at 81.94. The stock experienced a high of 82.68 and a low of 81.31 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 82,841.4 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 64.70. The trading volume on the BSE was 864,127 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24749 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 864 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹81.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 82.68 & 81.31 yesterday to end at 82.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

