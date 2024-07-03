Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 100.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 100.25 and closed at 100.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 100.7 and the low was 98.7. The market capitalization stood at 99445.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 117.8 and 44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1776556.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57874 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1776 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹100.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.7 & 98.7 yesterday to end at 100.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.