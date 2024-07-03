NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹100.25 and closed at ₹100.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹100.7 and the low was ₹98.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹99445.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹117.8 and ₹44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1776556.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1776 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.7 & ₹98.7 yesterday to end at ₹100.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.