NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹101.61 and closed at ₹101.03 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹110.45, while the low was ₹101.49. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,582.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were at ₹115.84 and ₹42.76 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 15,728,189 on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 113.9 & a low of 110.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.32
|Support 1
|111.17
|Resistance 2
|115.68
|Support 2
|109.38
|Resistance 3
|117.47
|Support 3
|108.02
NHPC Share Price Live Updates:
NHPC
NHPC
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 5.32% to reach ₹112.8, following the positive trend of its peers like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN. In addition, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 2.75% and 2.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1226.05
|103.25
|9.2
|1250.0
|686.9
|136764.98
|JSW Energy
|650.0
|37.65
|6.15
|651.55
|249.0
|106678.76
|NHPC
|112.8
|5.7
|5.32
|115.84
|42.76
|113307.99
|Torrent Power
|1526.0
|9.75
|0.64
|1633.1
|545.95
|73342.12
|SJVN
|143.0
|3.55
|2.55
|170.45
|35.32
|56196.14
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹110.95, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹107.1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹108.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹111.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹111.53 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock price has increased by 6.82% and is currently trading at ₹114.40. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant gain of 146.84% to reach ₹114.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.69%
|3 Months
|19.02%
|6 Months
|90.16%
|YTD
|66.02%
|1 Year
|146.84%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.87
|Support 1
|102.47
|Resistance 2
|111.53
|Support 2
|98.73
|Resistance 3
|115.27
|Support 3
|96.07
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 32.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 612 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 141425 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 333.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 596 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.45 & ₹101.49 yesterday to end at ₹101.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend