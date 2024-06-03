Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 107.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.95 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 101.61 and closed at 101.03 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 110.45, while the low was 101.49. The market capitalization stood at 107,582.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were at 115.84 and 42.76 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 15,728,189 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 113.9 & a low of 110.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.32Support 1111.17
Resistance 2115.68Support 2109.38
Resistance 3117.47Support 3108.02
03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 5.32% to reach 112.8, following the positive trend of its peers like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN. In addition, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 2.75% and 2.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1226.05103.259.21250.0686.9136764.98
JSW Energy650.037.656.15651.55249.0106678.76
NHPC112.85.75.32115.8442.76113307.99
Torrent Power1526.09.750.641633.1545.9573342.12
SJVN143.03.552.55170.4535.3256196.14
03 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹110.95, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹107.1

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 108.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 111.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 111.53 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock price has increased by 6.82% and is currently trading at 114.40. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant gain of 146.84% to reach 114.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.69%
3 Months19.02%
6 Months90.16%
YTD66.02%
1 Year146.84%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1108.87Support 1102.47
Resistance 2111.53Support 298.73
Resistance 3115.27Support 396.07
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 32.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 612 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 141425 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 333.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 596 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 110.45 & 101.49 yesterday to end at 101.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

