NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at ₹99.23, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹98.01

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹97.15 and closed at ₹96.17 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹99.18, and the low was ₹97.01. The market capitalization stands at ₹98,451.39 crores. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹115.84 and ₹42.55, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 7,531,245 shares.
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's low price for the day was ₹97.38 and the high price was ₹101.39.
NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 644.72% higher than yesterday
NHPC's trading volume until 3 PM is 644.72% higher than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹99.23, up by 1.24%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed today at ₹99.23, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹98.01
NHPC share price closed the day at ₹99.23 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 101.5 , 103.45 , 105.55. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 97.45 , 95.35 , 93.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹99.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹98.01
NHPC share price is at ₹99.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹97.07 and ₹99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|91.12
|10 Days
|91.03
|20 Days
|91.11
|50 Days
|89.63
|100 Days
|80.89
|300 Days
|66.10
NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 2221.89% higher than yesterday
NHPC's trading volume by 2 PM has increased by 2221.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹98.83, showing a 0.84% increase. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 100.19 and 98.07 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 98.07 and selling when it reaches the hourly resistance at 100.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.46
|Support 1
|97.92
|Resistance 2
|100.17
|Support 2
|97.09
|Resistance 3
|101.0
|Support 3
|96.38
NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 26.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹98.45, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹98.01
NHPC share price is at ₹98.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹97.07 and ₹99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1962.07% higher than yesterday
As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume is 1962.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹98.17, up by 0.16%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC reached a peak of 99.9 and a low of 97.78 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 98.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.19
|Support 1
|98.07
|Resistance 2
|101.11
|Support 2
|96.87
|Resistance 3
|102.31
|Support 3
|95.95
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
Today, NHPC stock reached a low of ₹97.38 and a high of ₹101.39.
NHPC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1039.59% higher than yesterday
The volume of NHPC traded until 12 AM has increased by 1039.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹98.9, up by 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been fluctuating between levels of 99.01 and 97.76 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 97.76 and selling near the hourly resistance of 99.01.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.3
|Support 1
|97.41
|Resistance 2
|98.78
|Support 2
|97.0
|Resistance 3
|99.19
|Support 3
|96.52
NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹97.85, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹98.01
NHPC share price is at ₹97.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹97.07 and ₹99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 497.33% higher than yesterday
The volume of NHPC traded by 11 AM is 497.33% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹97.87, up by -0.14%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC reached a peak of 99.39 and a bottom of 98.14 in the previous trading hour. In the recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances of 98.61 and 98.15, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is considered oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.01
|Support 1
|97.76
|Resistance 2
|99.82
|Support 2
|97.32
|Resistance 3
|100.26
|Support 3
|96.51
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹98.68, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹98.01
NHPC share price is at ₹98.68 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹97.07 and ₹99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 1.27% to reach ₹99.25, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy and SJVN are experiencing a decline, Adani Energy Solutions and Torrent Power are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.23% and -0.41% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1054.0
|3.3
|0.31
|1250.0
|686.9
|117572.93
|JSW Energy
|624.0
|-14.5
|-2.27
|651.55
|240.0
|102369.46
|NHPC
|99.25
|1.24
|1.27
|115.84
|42.55
|99696.97
|Torrent Power
|1515.0
|8.7
|0.58
|1633.1
|518.95
|72813.44
|SJVN
|135.85
|-1.25
|-0.91
|170.45
|35.17
|53386.27
NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 41.08% higher than yesterday
NHPC's trading volume by 10 AM is 41.08% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹98.89, up by 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC touched a high of 100.44 & a low of 99.06 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.99
|Support 1
|98.61
|Resistance 2
|100.91
|Support 2
|98.15
|Resistance 3
|101.37
|Support 3
|97.23
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NHPC's stock rose by 1.75% to reach ₹99.73, outperforming its peers. JSW Energy is experiencing a decline, while Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is positive, with the Nifty and Sensex indices rising by 0.49% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1051.6
|0.9
|0.09
|1250.0
|686.9
|117305.21
|JSW Energy
|628.45
|-10.05
|-1.57
|651.55
|240.0
|103099.5
|NHPC
|99.73
|1.72
|1.75
|115.84
|42.55
|100179.13
|Torrent Power
|1508.1
|1.8
|0.12
|1633.1
|518.95
|72481.82
|SJVN
|137.6
|0.5
|0.36
|170.45
|35.17
|54073.98
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹100.1, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹98.01
The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹99.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹100.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹100.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
The NHPC share price has increased by 3.15% and is currently trading at ₹101.10. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 114.68% to reach ₹101.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22,648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.59%
|3 Months
|2.96%
|6 Months
|94.06%
|YTD
|51.7%
|1 Year
|114.68%
NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.27
|Support 1
|97.07
|Resistance 2
|100.33
|Support 2
|95.93
|Resistance 3
|101.47
|Support 3
|94.87
NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 106 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70286 k
The trading volume yesterday was 51.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 98 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹96.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹99.18 & ₹97.01 yesterday to end at ₹96.17. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
