LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at ₹99.23, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹98.01

35 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 98.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.23 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.



NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 97.15 and closed at 96.17 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 99.18, and the low was 97.01. The market capitalization stands at 98,451.39 crores. The 52-week high and low prices are 115.84 and 42.55, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 7,531,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:34:30 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price for the day was 97.38 and the high price was 101.39.

03 May 2024, 03:50:39 PM IST

NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 644.72% higher than yesterday

NHPC's trading volume until 3 PM is 644.72% higher than yesterday, with the stock price at 99.23, up by 1.24%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:48:35 PM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed today at ₹99.23, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹98.01

NHPC share price closed the day at 99.23 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 101.5 , 103.45 , 105.55. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 97.45 , 95.35 , 93.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:30:35 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:12:17 PM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹99.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹98.01

NHPC share price is at 99.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 97.07 and 99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:59:26 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days91.12
10 Days91.03
20 Days91.11
50 Days89.63
100 Days80.89
300 Days66.10
03 May 2024, 02:59:25 PM IST

NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:45:55 PM IST

NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 2221.89% higher than yesterday

NHPC's trading volume by 2 PM has increased by 2221.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 98.83, showing a 0.84% increase. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37:46 PM IST

NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 100.19 and 98.07 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 98.07 and selling when it reaches the hourly resistance at 100.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.46Support 197.92
Resistance 2100.17Support 297.09
Resistance 3101.0Support 396.38
03 May 2024, 02:12:14 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
03 May 2024, 02:05:13 PM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹98.45, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹98.01

NHPC share price is at 98.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 97.07 and 99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:51:27 PM IST

NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1962.07% higher than yesterday

As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume is 1962.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 98.17, up by 0.16%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:38:25 PM IST

NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC reached a peak of 99.9 and a low of 97.78 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 98.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.19Support 198.07
Resistance 2101.11Support 296.87
Resistance 3102.31Support 395.95
03 May 2024, 01:02:39 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NHPC stock reached a low of 97.38 and a high of 101.39.

03 May 2024, 12:48:05 PM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1039.59% higher than yesterday

The volume of NHPC traded until 12 AM has increased by 1039.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 98.9, up by 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:37:08 PM IST

NHPC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between levels of 99.01 and 97.76 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 97.76 and selling near the hourly resistance of 99.01.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.3Support 197.41
Resistance 298.78Support 297.0
Resistance 399.19Support 396.52
03 May 2024, 12:23:21 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days91.12
10 Days91.03
20 Days91.11
50 Days89.63
100 Days80.89
300 Days66.10
03 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:18:12 PM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹97.85, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹98.01

NHPC share price is at 97.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 97.07 and 99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50:48 AM IST

NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 497.33% higher than yesterday

The volume of NHPC traded by 11 AM is 497.33% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 97.87, up by -0.14%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:38:37 AM IST

NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC reached a peak of 99.39 and a bottom of 98.14 in the previous trading hour. In the recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances of 98.61 and 98.15, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is considered oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.01Support 197.76
Resistance 299.82Support 297.32
Resistance 3100.26Support 396.51
03 May 2024, 11:27:17 AM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹98.68, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹98.01

NHPC share price is at 98.68 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 97.07 and 99.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 97.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:18:00 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 1.27% to reach 99.25, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy and SJVN are experiencing a decline, Adani Energy Solutions and Torrent Power are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.23% and -0.41% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1054.03.30.311250.0686.9117572.93
JSW Energy624.0-14.5-2.27651.55240.0102369.46
NHPC99.251.241.27115.8442.5599696.97
Torrent Power1515.08.70.581633.1518.9572813.44
SJVN135.85-1.25-0.91170.4535.1753386.27
03 May 2024, 11:02:15 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 27.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
03 May 2024, 10:52:36 AM IST

NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 41.08% higher than yesterday

NHPC's trading volume by 10 AM is 41.08% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 98.89, up by 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:36:19 AM IST

NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 100.44 & a low of 99.06 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.99Support 198.61
Resistance 2100.91Support 298.15
Resistance 3101.37Support 397.23
03 May 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57:11 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock rose by 1.75% to reach 99.73, outperforming its peers. JSW Energy is experiencing a decline, while Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is positive, with the Nifty and Sensex indices rising by 0.49% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1051.60.90.091250.0686.9117305.21
JSW Energy628.45-10.05-1.57651.55240.0103099.5
NHPC99.731.721.75115.8442.55100179.13
Torrent Power1508.11.80.121633.1518.9572481.82
SJVN137.60.50.36170.4535.1754073.98
03 May 2024, 09:32:12 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹100.1, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹98.01

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 99.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 100.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 100.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 09:21:37 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

The NHPC share price has increased by 3.15% and is currently trading at 101.10. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 114.68% to reach 101.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22,648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.59%
3 Months2.96%
6 Months94.06%
YTD51.7%
1 Year114.68%
03 May 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.27Support 197.07
Resistance 2100.33Support 295.93
Resistance 3101.47Support 394.87
03 May 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
03 May 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 106 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70286 k

The trading volume yesterday was 51.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 98 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹96.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 99.18 & 97.01 yesterday to end at 96.17. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

