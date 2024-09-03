NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹99.78 and closed at ₹96.2. The stock reached a high of ₹100.5 and a low of ₹97.5. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹98,300.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. On this day, 6,074,708 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.58
|Support 1
|96.52
|Resistance 2
|101.57
|Support 2
|95.45
|Resistance 3
|102.64
|Support 3
|93.46
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 3.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.5 & ₹97.5 yesterday to end at ₹97.86. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend