NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Shows Strong Performance Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹92.1, reached a high of ₹93.59, and a low of ₹91.29 before closing at ₹92.22. The market capitalization of NHPC was recorded at ₹93,599.63 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹39.83. The BSE volume for NHPC was 7,508,441 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹94.5, showing a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 1.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.75%
|3 Months
|33.66%
|6 Months
|75.02%
|YTD
|44.27%
|1 Year
|131.27%
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹93.18, with a 1.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.96.
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 7,508,441 shares with a closing price of ₹92.22.
