NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Shows Strong Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 93.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.5 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 92.1, reached a high of 93.59, and a low of 91.29 before closing at 92.22. The market capitalization of NHPC was recorded at 93,599.63 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 39.83. The BSE volume for NHPC was 7,508,441 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹94.5, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹93.18

NHPC stock is currently trading at 94.5, showing a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 1.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.75%
3 Months33.66%
6 Months75.02%
YTD44.27%
1 Year131.27%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹93.18, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹92.22

NHPC stock is currently priced at 93.18, with a 1.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.96.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹92.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 7,508,441 shares with a closing price of 92.22.

