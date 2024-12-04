NHPC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹81.87 and closed at ₹81.49, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹82.70 and a low of ₹81.62 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹82,349.19 crore, NHPC's shares traded a volume of 1,195,225 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹56.75, indicating significant volatility.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1195 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.7 & ₹81.62 yesterday to end at ₹81.97. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.