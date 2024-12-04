Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 81.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.97 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 81.87 and closed at 81.49, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 82.70 and a low of 81.62 during the session. With a market capitalization of 82,349.19 crore, NHPC's shares traded a volume of 1,195,225 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 56.75, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22200 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1195 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹81.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 82.7 & 81.62 yesterday to end at 81.97. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

