NHPC Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹77.25 and closed at ₹78.89, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹77.59 and a low of ₹74.58, with a total BSE volume of 1,787,260 shares traded. The company has a market capitalization of ₹80,912.76 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.29
|Support 1
|75.2
|Resistance 2
|79.5
|Support 2
|73.32
|Resistance 3
|81.38
|Support 3
|72.11
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 30.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1787 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.59 & ₹74.58 yesterday to end at ₹76.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend