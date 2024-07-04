NHPC Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹99.35 and closed at ₹99 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹101.9 and the low was ₹99.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹101,906.88 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹117.8 and ₹44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,859,312 shares traded.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.48
|Support 1
|99.8
|Resistance 2
|103.55
|Support 2
|98.19
|Resistance 3
|105.16
|Support 3
|97.12
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 7.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.9 & ₹99.25 yesterday to end at ₹99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend